

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times in the city’s west end.

Police said the stabbing occurred in the area of Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue at around 5:30 p.m.

He was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

There is no information so far about possible arrests or suspects.