

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A member of the Royal Canadian Artillery’s 7th Toronto Regiment is facing voyeurism charges in connection with the alleged recording of fellow members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

According to a news release from the Department of National Defence, the charges relate to video recordings of members of the Canadian Armed Forces that were produced between May, 2012 and June, 2016.

The release says that the suspect was a full time reservist with 4th Canadian Division Headquarters “at the time the recording device was discovered.”

Master Warrant Officer Mardie Reyes has been charged with seven counts of voyeurism and will appear before a military judge at a later date.

“Any form of inappropriate sexual behaviour is a threat to the morale and operational readiness of the CAF and is inconsistent with the values of the profession of arms.” Lieutenant-Colonel Ryan Smid, the commanding Officer of the 7th Toronto Regiment, said in the press release. “Eliminating harmful and inappropriate sexual behaviour within our ranks remains a top priority.”