No serious injuries reported after three-alarm home fire in Scarborough
A Toronto fire truck is seen in this file image. (The Canadian Press/Aaron Vincent Elkaim)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, February 26, 2017 10:55PM EST
A fire at a row house in Scarborough was quickly knocked down after briefly going to three-alarm status Sunday night.
The fire broke out in the roof of a home on Timberbank Boulevard in the Finch Avenue and Birchmount Road area at around 9:35 p.m.
Nearby homes were briefly evacuated and one person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. However no serious injuries were reported.