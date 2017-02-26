

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A fire at a row house in Scarborough was quickly knocked down after briefly going to three-alarm status Sunday night.

The fire broke out in the roof of a home on Timberbank Boulevard in the Finch Avenue and Birchmount Road area at around 9:35 p.m.

Nearby homes were briefly evacuated and one person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. However no serious injuries were reported.