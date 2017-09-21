

Web staff, CP24.com





Prince Harry and more than 550 competitors from 17 nations will be in Toronto over the next week as the Invictus Games take place.

The games, being held for a third time, are scheduled for venues across the city from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30, resulting in numerous road closures that could make getting around the city difficult.

Here is a full list:

The east curb lane of York Street will be closed between Adelaide Street and Queen Street from Sept. 21 to Oct. 1.

Queen Street West will be closed between York Street and Bay Street from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 22.

The south curb lane of Bloor Street West will be closed between High Park Avenue and Pacific Avenue from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 22. High Park will also be closed to vehicular traffic during this time.

Queen Street West will be closed between York Street and Bay Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 23.

No through traffic will be allowed on Maple Leaf Square between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sept. 23. During this time, Bay Street will also be closed between Front Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bremner Boulevard will be closed between Lake Shore Boulevard West and York Street. One curb lane on Lake Shore Boulevard West will also be closed.

Richmond Street will be closed between Bay Street and York Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 23.

Traffic restrictions will be in place on Front Street east of Trinity Street between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sept.23.

Police are advising members of the public attending Invictus Games events to consider using public transit. Police are also warning residents that the times for the closures are tentative and could be changed, should events take longer than anticipated.