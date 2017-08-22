

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man is dead following a stabbing in North York early Tuesday morning, Toronto police confirm.

The stabbing occurred at an apartment building in the area of Jane Street and Eddystone Avenue, near Sheppard Avenue West, shortly before 6 a.m.

According to reports from the scene, a fight broke out between two roommates in a ground floor unit of the building and a man in his 20s was stabbed in the neck.

The suspect, who is believed to be in his 40s, apparently called police to report the stabbing but police have not confirmed those details.

He has been taken into custody.

Paramedics tended to the male victim at the scene but he was later pronounced dead.

Police told CP24 that they are not searching for any additional suspects.

Homicide detectives have been called in to lead the investigation.