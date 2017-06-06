

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Another TTC employee has failed the agency’s new random drug and alcohol screening which was implemented last month.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross confirmed to CP24 on Tuesday that one more person tested positive for drugs bringing the total number of people to five since the start date of May 8.

It is not known what position the employee holds, but Ross confirmed all five of those who tested positive are not drivers.

The first two positive tests were discovered on the first day of implementation, one by alcohol and the other by drugs.

As well, two more positive cases were discovered on June 1 when two employees were found to be under the influence of drugs.

Drug and alcohol testing for Metrolinx

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CP24 on Tuesday that Metrolinx is currently looking into implementing a similar program of random drug and alcohol testing for their employees.

Metrolinx employees who work with GO Transit and UP Express are tested for drugs and alcohol through their operator Bombardier Canada. She said drug and alcohol testing may be completed many times and for a variety of reasons.

Furthermore, Aikins confirmed that GO buses are operated by Metrolinx employees and Metrolinx does not perform random drug testing.