

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One of the victims in a mass shooting at a New York City hospital on Friday is a Canadian citizen who was raised in London, Ontario.

CTV London has confirmed that Dr. Justin Timperio was among the victims in the shooting at Bronx Lebanon Hospital.

Timperio has an undergraduate degree from Brock University in St. Catharines and received his M.D. from American University of the Caribbean.

According to family, Timperio was shot twice in his left side and sustained liver and kidney damages as result. He has not been awake since the shooting, according to family, as is expected to remain sedated until after a surgery that is scheduled for tomorrow.

The shooting resulted in the death of one female doctor. Six other people were also injured, including Timperio.

An official has previously told The Associated Press that the gunman, Dr. Henry Bello, opened fire after being unable to locate a doctor who he blamed for him being forced to resign amid sexual harassment allegations two years ago. Bello died from a self-inflicted gunshot following the rampage.