

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police have identified the 51-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision on the Burlington Skyway on Monday morning.

The victim – identified by police as Hamilton resident Barbara Lethbridge – was riding a motorcycle on the busy highway when she was fatally struck before 6 a.m.

After the crash, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said, along with the motorcycle, a pickup truck, minivan and two cars were involved in the incident.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The collision reconstruction team came to the scene following the collision to collect evidence in an effort to determine how the vehicles came into contact with one another.

There have been 37 fatal motorcycle crashes on Ontario highways this year, according to the OPP. This year’s number has already surpassed last year’s total of 36.