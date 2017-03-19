

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Paramedics say one man is in hospital this morning with serious injuries after a single-vehicle collision downtown.

It happened at around 7 a.m. near Nova Scotia Avenue and Quebec Street, in the area of the Gardiner Expressway and Dufferin Street.

According to Toronto Paramedic Services, one elderly man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a vehicle reportedly struck a pole in the area.

Police told CP24 Sunday that the man suffered a medical episode prior to the collision and is now in serious condition.