

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s west end.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was struck on Dufferin Street, north of King Street at around 3:30 p.m.

He was rushed to a hospital via emergency run. Police and paramedics said he had serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene of the collision, police said.

Dufferin Street was briefly closed for the investigation but has since reopened.