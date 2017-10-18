

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A pharmacist is among several suspects facing conspiracy-related charges in connection with a robbery at a Georgina pharmacy back in September.

Police say that they were called to a pharmacy on Pefferlaw Road at around 9 a.m. on Sept. 2 after the pharmacist advised that he had been confronted by two suspects wearing balaclavas while unlocking the building. Police say that the pharmacists told authorities that the suspects indicated that they had a gun and then demanded narcotics from a safe. They then fled the store with a quantity of fentanyl and other drugs, according to police.

On Sept. 20 police conducted a search warrant at a residence in Georgina and arrested two people. The pharmacist was then arrested on Sept. 21.

Michael Christopher Yamasaki, 61, is charged with conspiracy to commit break and enter, conspiracy to commit trafficking in a controlled substance, public mischief and theft over $5,000.

The other two suspects, 50-year-old Geoffrey Prior and 40-year-old Wendy Page, 40, are also charged with conspiracy to commit break and enter, conspiracy to commit trafficking in a controlled substance, public mischief and theft over $5,000 as well as possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.