

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are appealing for new information in the 2003 murder of a taxi driver who attempted to stop a robbery at a convenience store in Scarborough.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on April 21, 2003, police say a suspect armed with a silver handgun walked into a Daisy Mart convenience store near Morningside and Sheppard avenues and demanded cash from a female clerk.

Investigators say 53-year-old taxi driver Mohamed Nakib-Arbaji witnessed the robbery and attempted to intervene.

According to police, Nakib-Arbaji grabbed the suspect and was shot during the struggle.

Nakib-Arbaji collapsed and the suspect fled the scene after unsuccessfully trying to open the store’s cash register. He fled on foot empty-handed.

The suspect was last seen running west on Sheppard Avenue East toward Malvern Woods Park.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the shooting, the suspect was described as a black male with a medium complexion and a very thin face and build. He is believed to be around five-foot-five and was between the ages of 18 and 20 at the time of the homicide.

Det.-Sgt. Stacy Gallant said the victim was the father of five children.

“This man was killed while attempting to stop a violent armed robbery,” Gallant said during a video appeal released Monday. “Stand up for him. Stand up for his family and the public. Identify his killer.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).