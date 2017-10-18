

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released photos of a suspect and vehicle wanted in connection with a break-and-enter in North York last week.

Investigators said at around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, a woman was leaving her home in the area of Nomad Crescent and Sandfield Road, near Bayview Avenue and York Mills Road, when she noticed an unfamiliar vehicle parked on the other side of the road.

When the woman returned to her house, she discovered that the home had been broken into and left in “disarray,” police said.

Items had been stolen and the unfamiliar vehicle the woman previously spotted on the street was no longer parked there.

The woman notified police and investigators attended the scene.

Officers managed to find security camera footage in the area, which captured an unknown man on the woman’s property and the vehicle she had previously seen parked outside.

The vehicle has been described by police as a grey, Chevrolet Uplander.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 33 Division.