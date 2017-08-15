

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police have released security camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with a bomb threat investigation at Bloor-Yonge Station over the weekend.

At around 1:55 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the downtown subway station after a man reportedly told other passengers on a crowded southbound train that he had a bomb and would blow up the train.

According to a news release issued by Toronto police, riders scrambled to get out of the subway car and when they were able to evacuate the station, the man disappeared into the crowd.

The incident prompted police to shut down parts of both Line 1 and Line 2 for the investigation.

He was described by police as a Caucasian male who was last seen wearing dark shorts, a shirt with rolled up sleeves, a baseball cap, glasses and a black backpack.

Images of the suspect have now been released by Toronto police.

Investigators say the man is considered to be dangerous. Anyone who spots him is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.