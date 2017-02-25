Police respond to shooting on residential street in Scarborough
Police tape is shown at the scene of a shooting in Scarborough late Friday night.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 6:47AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 25, 2017 10:14AM EST
A man in his 50s is in serious condition after a shooting on a residential street in Scarborough late Friday night.
The victim was shot in his leg on Arkona Drive near Warden Avenue and Highway 401 at around 11 p.m.
Police ave not realeased any information about potential suspects at this point.