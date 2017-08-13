

Codi Wilson and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have released a photo of a suspect alleged to have made a threat against a busy subway train, triggering its evacuation Sunday.

Subway service was suspended on Line 1 from Union to Eglinton stations and on Line 2 from Broadview to St. George stations after officers were called about a bomb threat at Bloor-Yonge Station shortly before 2 p.m.

According to police, a man on a crowded southbound train on Line 1 told his fellow passengers that he had a bomb and would blow up the train.

Passengers scrambled to evacuate the train when they were able and the man disappeared into the crowd, police said in a news release.

Subway service was shut down for the police investigation, but service resumed shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Police said the threat forced people to evacuate the train in an unsafe way and the man is now wanted in connection with the incident.

The suspect has been described as a Caucasian male who was last seen wearing dark shorts, a shirt with rolled up sleeves, a baseball cap, glasses and a black backpack.

Police say anyone who spots the suspect should call 9-1-1 immediately and should not approach him.