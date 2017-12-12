

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators say they have still not been able to locate and speak to an “older male” they believe was being accosted in Hamilton before 19-year-old Good Samaritan Yosif Al-Hasnawi intervened on his behalf and was shot dead earlier this month.

Yosif Al-Hasnawi had just left his mosque in the area of Main Street East and Wentworth Street South on the night of Dec. 2 when he spotted two men verbally accosting another man.

He attempted to intervene and was allegedly shot by one of two young men. Al-Hasnawi was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

Four days later, a suspect identified as James Anthony Robert Matheson, 20, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The main suspect in the homicide, Dale Burningsky King, 19, was arrested in a Hagersville, Ont. home on Dec. 7, along with a 55-year-old relative whom police initially believed to be an accessory after the fact.

The female relative was eventually released without charges being laid against her.

On Tuesday, investigators publicly released a surveillance camera image of the older man at the centre of their investigation in an attempt to locate him.

He was last seen on Dec. 2 walking in the area of Main Street East and Sanford Avenue just prior to the shooting.

Anyone who knows the older man or has information about his whereabouts are asked to call police at 905-546-4863.