

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Toronto police are rolling out a new fleet of squad cars and they are looking for you to help design them.

After weathering staunch backlash for implementing a fleet of grey-and-white police cruisers, the city’s police service put out a call for ideas about what its next fleet of squad cars should look like on Tuesday.

The consultation calls for the community’s input on everything from colour to design, including what image they would like portrayed on the vehicles.

While there are some parameters in the online petition, the background colour ranges between white, grey, navy and black.

This decision comes after Toronto police backtracked on its switch to the dark-grey squad cars last November due to public uproar.

The squad cars that were rolled out only months earlier were slammed as being “militaristic” baring too close a resemblance to their stealth cars. Critics said the dark grey colour made it less visible on city streets.

At the time, Mayor John Tory criticized the process saying, “as much as you don’t expect the colour of police cars to be a big issue, [consultations] might have made it go better and it might have even made it that this colour of car would have been more accepted by people, but it happened the way it did.”

Saunders said the debacle over the car’s colour scheme was a low point for him in 2016.

“It’s helped me become a little wiser,” he told CP24 at the time.

In an effort to rectify the issue, Saunders is now asking residents for their input on 700 new cruisers.

“What I learned out of that is it’s important to listen to the community, listen to what the public had to say,” Chief Saunders told CP24 on Tuesday night. “I did the first time, but realistically, the public consultation could have been a lot stronger than it was.”

He plans to use this survey as a starting point, but says the dark-grey model won’t fly.

“There are certain things that can’t be done,” Saunders said.

This is a much more calculated step, he added.

The Toronto Police Services Board will begin to analyze the results of the survey when it closes to the community on May 9.