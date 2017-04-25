

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 68-year-old resident of Bridgepoint Health has now been charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of a fellow 90-year-old resident of the facility back in March.

Investigators say emergency crews were called to the facility, located near Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street at 8:02 a.m. on Feb. 26, to find a 90-year-old woman suffering from obvious injuries.

Police allege that she was pushed to the ground by another resident, striking her head on the floor.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment and succumbed to her injuries on March 4.

An autopsy was conducted and homicide detectives took over the investigation.

A suspect identified as Terry Shorter, 68, was charged on March 5 with one count of assault.

On April 21, the charge was upgraded to manslaughter after consultation with forensic pathologists and the Crown.

Shorter appeared in court on Friday morning at College Park.