

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Crews from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry will be on hand in Bowmanville today to assist with sandbagging efforts as the community continues to deal with flooding from weeks of persistent rain.

The Municipality of Clarington deployed around 50 staff members to assist with sandbagging efforts Thursday.

A number of area roads have been restricted to anyone but residents as crews work to protect homes against the rising waters of Lake Ontario, already at record high levels.

In an update Thursday night, the municipality said that if the lake waters continue to surge, some homes could be evacuated.

Some homes in the area have already experienced flooding but most residents have opted to stay put so far.