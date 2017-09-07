

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a man who was stabbed in Scarborough over the weekend has succumbed to his injuries in hospital, making him the 37th homicide victim of 2017.

Police were first called to the area of Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue at around 2:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Once on scene, officers located the victim outside with multiple stab wounds. He was then rushed to hospital, where he was in life-threatening condition.

The victim, however, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Police say that a man was arrested in connection with the stabbing on Wednesday night. It is not known what charges, if any, he will face.

Police say they are continuing to appeal to members of the public who may have information about the stabbing.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.