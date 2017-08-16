

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate a crash involving a Peel Regional Police cruiser that took place in Brampton on Wednesday evening.

Ontario’s police watchdog responded to the scene in the area of Queen and Main streets after the police cruiser flipped over onto its roof at around 5 p.m.

According to officials, two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries following the collision.

Later in the evening, Peel police said the officer involved in the crash was released from hospital.

The roads in the area have been closed for several hours to accommodate the SIU’s investigation.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates allegations of serious injury, death or sexual assault at the hands of Ontario police officers.