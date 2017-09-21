

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Investigators with the province’s police watchdog are in Brampton this morning following a crash involving a Peel Regional Police vehicle and a taxi.

The collision occurred near Bovaird Drive and Bramalea Road late Wednesday afternoon.

Police previously said that one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the crash.

Bovaird Drive is closed eastbound and westbound from Mackay Street North to Sunny Meadow Boulevard.

Bramalea Road is closed northbound and southbound from Peter Robertson Boulevard to Professors Lake Parkway.

Police say the area could be closed for “hours” for the investigation.