

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released composite sketches of a suspect wanted in connection with a multi-jurisdictional sexual assault investigation that includes alleged incidents in both Collingwood and Toronto.

Police say on July 28, 2015 at around 1 a.m., a 23-year-old woman was approached by a man in the area of Dufferin Street and Rogers Road in Toronto. The woman, police say, was dragged into an laneway and sexually assaulted.

According to investigators, the same suspect in the 2015 assault is wanted in connection with a sexual assault this year on New Year’s Day in Collingwood.

Police say at around 1:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, a woman was in the area of Birch Street and Second Street when she was pulled into a vehicle by a man who subsequently sexually assaulted her.

The suspect has been described by investigators as a man in his mid-20s to mid-30s with brown skin and a medium build. Police say he is approximately five-foot-six and has a full, neatly trimmed beard.

A police tip line has been set up to assist in the investigation, which is being led by officers with the Toronto Police Service as well as members of Ontario Provincial Police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 1-644-478-5656. Investigators can also be reached at OPP.TPS.TipLine@opp.ca.