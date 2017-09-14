

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A 24-year-old man charged in connection with the murder of his 60-year-old mother will undergo a mental health test to see if he is fit to stand trial.

The man, identified as Yeshudyan Ragbir, appeared in court Thursday morning to face a first-degree murder charge but appeared confused when the judge asked him if he knew why he was in court.

His responses were barely audible but at one point, he clearly said the words "higher consciousness."

After his brief appearance, the judge ordered him to undergo a mental fitness assessment. He is expected back in court Friday.

Police say the homicide took place Wednesday afternoon inside their family home near Village Greenway and Parkway Forest Drive area, a residential area close to Fairview Mall.

When officers arrived at the scene around 4:40 p.m., the victim was found on the floor without vital signs and suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbour who says she knew the family said the woman was quiet, loved to work on her front yard and was always looking out for her son.

"She was a very warm, personable woman who cared very much for her son," she said. "She knew he needed help and she was providing the help."

Ragbir, known as "Shudy" to those close to him, has also been ordered not to speak to his father who is a witness in the case.