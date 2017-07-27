Stabbing in Oakwood Village sends male to trauma centre in critical condition
A Toronto police officer is seen in the area where a male was stabbed on July 27, 2017. (Jorge Costa)
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Thursday, July 27, 2017 4:01PM EDT
A male victim has been taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Toronto’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.
Toronto police responded to reports of a male laying on the ground with a stab wound at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Oakwood Avenue and Earnscliffe Road.
According to Toronto Paramedics, the male victim is in critical condition.
The age of the victim is not yet known.
Officers say they are investigating the incident but have not provided any information of any possible suspects involved.