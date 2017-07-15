

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of four suspects who are alleged to have assaulted and robbed two men at knifepoint in the city’s Annex neighbourhod last month.

Police say that an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were both walking in the Bloor Street and Spadina Road area at around 5:30 a.m. on June 18 when they were approached by the suspects.

At that point, police say that one of the suspects produced a knife while the others assaulted the two men.

Police allege the suspects then robbed the men of their personal property, including a valuable 1970’s Rolex Submariner Superlative Chronometer watch.

The suspects subsequently fled the scene in a grey Volkswagen Jetta, according to police.

All of the suspects are described as in their 20s with thin builds.

The first one was last seen wearing blue jeans with a faded pattern on the front of the legs and a black T-shirt with white print on front. He was also carrying a light-coloured sweater.

The second suspect was wearing dark pants, a dark hoodie and black shoes while the third suspect was wearing dark pants, a black hoodie and white shoes and the fourth suspect was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and black shoes.