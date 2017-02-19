

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have released a security camera image of a suspect who allegedly charged at a security guard while carrying a knife at a downtown hotel last week.

Police say on Feb. 16 at around 4:05 p.m., a man was causing a disturbance in the lobby of a hotel in the area of Queen Street and University Avenue.

According to investigators, when a hotel security guard tried to approach the man, the man charged at the guard while carrying a knife.

The guard managed to move out of the way and was not injured. The suspect was last seen fleeing the area toward city hall.

Police have described the suspect as about 180 pounds and between 45 and 55 years old. Police say he is approximately five-foot-eight and was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).