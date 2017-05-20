

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with two speared sexual assaults targeting pregnant women.

The most recent incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on May 15.

Police say that a 35-year-old woman was sitting with friends at a restaurant patio near Haddington Avenue and Avenue Road when she noticed a man staring at her intently and decided to leave.

It is alleged that the suspect then showed the woman graphic sexual images and proceeded to follow her to another business.

Once at that business, police allege the suspect sexually assaulted the woman. It is further alleged that he then opened his pants and exposed himself to her several times.

The woman eventually fled.

Police allege the same suspect is also responsible for another sexual assault in the Wilson Avenue and Ridley Boulevard area that took place between June 1 and July 31, 2016.

In that case, police say a 31-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was approached in a man who engaged her in conversation.

That man then sexually assaulted her and proceeded to follow her to a building that she went to in order to seek help.

Police say that both women may have been targeted to their “advanced state of pregnancy.”

Sean Sexton, of Toronto was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of sexual assault, three counts of committing an indecent act and one count of criminal harassment.