

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are searching for a suspect accused of exposing himself during a social event at a Black Creek community centre last weekend.

On Sunday at around 1:15 p.m., police say about 30 people were gathered for a social event at the Driftwood Community Centre, located near Jane Street and Finch Avenue, when a man walked into the centre and exposed himself to the group.

Police have now released images of the man in hopes that members of the public can identify him.

The suspect has been described by police as approximately five-foot-eleven, 160 pounds and has a skinny build. Police say he is believed to be about 35 years old and was unshaven at the time of the incident.

He was last seen wearing a dark toque, a dark-grey long-sleeved “Canada” souvenir T-shirt, black shorts with a Maple Leafs logo and dark sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).