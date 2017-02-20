

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in a sexual assault investigation involving a 16-year-old girl at Scarborough Town Centre last year.

According to investigators, a man allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl at the Scarborough mall Dec. 6, 2016.

No other details of the alleged incident have been provided but police have released a security camera image of the suspect in hopes that a member of the public can help to identify him.

The suspect has been described by police as five-foot-eight to six-foot, 180 pounds with a thin build and between the ages of 50 and 65. Police say he has short black hair, short grey facial hair and was seen wearing a blue Columbia windbreaker, khaki pants and black dress shoes.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).