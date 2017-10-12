

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are looking for three suspects after two young men were doused with gas and nearly set on fire during a confrontation in the parking lot of Agincourt Mall earlier this month.

Investigators say they were called to Agincourt Mall, at the corner of Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East at 9:17 p.m. for a report of an assault.

Officers say that two 18-year-old men were walking through the parking lot of the mall when they were confronted by three suspects — two men and a woman — all in their 20s.

Police say an argument began and at one point, one of the three suspects went to vehicle and pulled out a can of gasoline.

He allegedly doused the two victims with fuel and tried to set them on fire but was not successful.

The first of the three suspects is described as a brown male, standing five-feet-seven to five-feet-ten inches tall, with black hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a maroon sweater, dark coloured pants and grey shoes.

The second suspect is described as a brown male, standing five-feet-seven to five-feet-ten inches tall, with black hair and a full beard. He was wearing a grey, short-sleeved hoodie, dark coloured pants and white shoes.

The third suspect is described as a female between five feet to five-feet-five inches tall, with black shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing black Adidas track pants with one vertical stripe, a long-sleeved grey sweater and open-toed sandals.

Their images were released on Thursday.

Police say they should not be approached and if spotted, call 911.