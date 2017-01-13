

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 16-year-old boy is in serious but stable condition in hospital after a shooting inside a restaurant near Moss Park shortly after midnight.

It happened at Alfie’s Bar and Grill on Queen Street near Sherbourne Street at around 12:35 a.m.

Police say they are looking for a single suspect, who is reportedly 17 or 18 years old.

The victim will require surgery, according to police.