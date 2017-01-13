Teen in serious condition after shooting inside Moss Park restaurant
Emergency vehicles are shown at the scene of a shooting at Alfie’s Bar and Grill on Queen Street early Friday morning. (Mike Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 5:17AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 13, 2017 5:21AM EST
A 16-year-old boy is in serious but stable condition in hospital after a shooting inside a restaurant near Moss Park shortly after midnight.
It happened at Alfie’s Bar and Grill on Queen Street near Sherbourne Street at around 12:35 a.m.
Police say they are looking for a single suspect, who is reportedly 17 or 18 years old.
The victim will require surgery, according to police.