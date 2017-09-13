

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say they have arrested and charged a third individual in connection with the shooting death of 27-year-old Raimzhan Tokhtabayev outside a Mississauga strip club last June.

Early in the morning of June 29, police were called to Diamonds Cabaret strip club at Dundas Street and The West Mall for a shooting.

They arrived to find Tokhtabayev without vital signs and suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators previously said Tokhtabayev was shot during some kind of altercation.

On August 25, suspects identified as Elias Gibb of Toronto and Christopher Anderson of Mississauga were arrested without incident.

Gibb was charged with first-degree murder while Anderson was charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

On Tuesday night, police said they arrested a third suspect – a 25-year-old North York woman, identified as Adriana Milani.

She was charged with one count of accessory to murder after the fact.

Investigators allege Milani, Gibb and Anderson knew each other, but Tokhtabayev was a stranger to all three of them.

Milani appeared in court in Brampton on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.