

The Canadian Press





PETERBOROUGH, Ont. -- A man and a woman from the Toronto area are facing charges in a human trafficking investigation in Peterborough, Ont.

Police say they were alerted earlier this week that two potential human trafficking victims from Durham Region were believed to be in the Peterborough area.

It's alleged the two girls were forced into prostitution at a Peterborough hotel.

They say a 19-year-old Toronto man and a 19-year-old Ajax, Ont., woman were arrested on Wednesday.

The man was to appear in court Thursday on charges of householder permitting sexual activity, procuring, living off the avails of a person under 18, and cocaine possession.

The woman is charged with householder permitting sexual activity and is to appear in court on March 23.