Toronto Hydro: Power restored after large outage reported
A hydro tower is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, November 4, 2015. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 10, 2017 11:04AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 10, 2017 11:16AM EDT
Power has been restored to approximately 7,600 customers across several Toronto neighbourhoods, Toronto Hydro confirms.
The outage, which impacted residents in the area bounded by Highway 401, St. Clair Avenue, Bayview Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue, was reported just before 10:30 a.m. Monday. Toronto Hydro said power was restored at around 11 a.m.
Tori Gass, a spokesperson for Toronto Hydro, said the outage occurred after the utility lost its power supply from Hydro One.