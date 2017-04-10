

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Power has been restored to approximately 7,600 customers across several Toronto neighbourhoods, Toronto Hydro confirms.

The outage, which impacted residents in the area bounded by Highway 401, St. Clair Avenue, Bayview Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue, was reported just before 10:30 a.m. Monday. Toronto Hydro said power was restored at around 11 a.m.

Tori Gass, a spokesperson for Toronto Hydro, said the outage occurred after the utility lost its power supply from Hydro One.