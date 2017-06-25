

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





While uniformed officers may not be allowed to march in Sunday’s Pride parade, some are still taking part in festivities around this year’s Pride celebrations.

Cameras spotted several unfirmed officers dancing with welcoming crowds at a street party on Church Street Saturday night as music played in the background.

Some officers also posted photos of the party online.

While the Church Street crowd was supportive, the lighter moment comes at a time of heightened tensions around the exclusion of uniformed police at this year’s Pride Parade, set to take place tomorrow.

Last year Black Lives Matter Toronto halted the Pride Parade with a list of demands that included excluding uniformed officers from future parades.

A three-way tug-o-war ensued between Toronto police, Black Lives Matter and Pride Toronto. Pride Toronto eventually adopted the demands, while Toronto police independently said uniformed officers would not be allowed to participate in this year’s parade.

Police and Pride Toronto have characterized the decision as a “step back” to allow for productive conversations about how to move the relationship forward.

However the has decision has been controversial, with strong opinions being voiced both by activists who feel police participation is inappropriate and those who say it is wrong to exclude police.

Saturday night’s street party is one of many events taking place this weekend to cap off Pride Month celebrations in the city.