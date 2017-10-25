Two charged, $500K worth of drugs seized in Markham, Toronto
Drugs seized in a raid on Oct. 20, 2017 are shown in a handout image. (YRP)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 11:16AM EDT
Two Markham residents are in custody and more than 17 kilograms of various drugs were seized after a series of raids in Markham and Toronto last week.
York Regional Police say that starting in Aug. 2017, a probe began regarding two suspects believed to be selling various drugs.
Investigators allege the pair used a storage unit in Toronto and a home in Markham to stash their drugs and facilitate sales.
On Friday, Oct. 20 after 5 p.m., investigators arrested a suspect in a parking lot off of Gordon Baker Road in Toronto, while the individual was allegedly in the middle of making a sale of cocaine.
Police then raided a home in Markham on Badcombe Drive and a storage unit in the area of Kennedy Road, south of Steeles Avenue in Toronto.
During the searches, a second suspect was arrested at the home in Markham.
Investigators allegedly seized four kilograms of cocaine, five and a half kilograms of methamphetamine, four kilograms of MDMA and four pound of cannabis.
Also seized was approximately $90,000 in Canadian, U.S. and Chinese currency.
Two suspects, identified as 31-year-old Zhen Hao Song, a.k.a. “Mouse” and Katrina Jing Xu, 31, face a total of seven drug-related offences.