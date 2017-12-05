

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two 24-year-old men have been charged after a 29-year-old man was fatally shot at a home in Mississauga this past summer.

The shooting took place in the area of The Collegeway and Colonial Drive at around 8 a.m. on Aug. 26.

Officers were called to the scene for reports of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, police said they located a male victim who was suffering from obvious signs of trauma. He was later identified as Franc Paisley.

Following the fatal incident, investigators said they were searching for a white SUV that was spotted fleeing the area at the time.

On Tuesday, police said Toronto residents Ali Isse and Monir Kasim were charged in connection with the case.

Isse has been charged with second degree murder and Kasim is facing a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on Wednesday.