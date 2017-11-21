

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two Toronto police officers were taken to hospital after responding to a call about an assault in East York.

The officers responded to an address on Dawes Road, west of Victoria Park Avenue, shortly after 4 p.m. following an altercation between a man and a woman.

A witness at the scene, Patrick, told CP24 the altercation took place in the lobby of the building.

He said his female friend was punched in the face at the time.

“I tried to stop him (the suspect) but I got locked out,” Patrick said. “I couldn’t get in the building to stop it.”

According to Toronto police, the man fled the scene but then was located by officers on one of the floors of the building.

Police pursued the man and a violent struggle ensued.

“All of a sudden I hear ‘ouch’ and that’s I think when the cops got injured,” Patrick said.

Both officers – a male and a female – were injured in the struggle, one of them in the neck. The suspect was also injured and was taken to hospital in custody for treatment.

Toronto police have described the injuries as non-life-threatening.