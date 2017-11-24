

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two elderly pedestrians have potentially serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck in Etobicoke.

It happened at 8:40 a.m. near Weston Road and Verobeach Boulevard, which is just north of Sheppard Avenue.

Paramedics say that the injuries sustained by the pedestrians are potentially serious.

According to police, at least one of the pedestrians is conscious and breathing.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are not immediately clear.