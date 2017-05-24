Two pedestrians struck by vehicle that crashed into Oshawa bus shelter
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017 1:05PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 24, 2017 2:39PM EDT
Two pedestrians were struck while a car crashed into a bus shelter in Oshawa on Wednesday afternoon.
Durham Regional Police were called to the intersection of Bond Street and Stevenson Road just before noon for reports of a serious collision.
According to investigators, a woman and man were injured in the collision but the woman sustained more serious injuries.
As well, police mentioned that is appears as though there is a fuel spill at the scene.
No information on the driver of the vehicle has been reported yet.