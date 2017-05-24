

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two pedestrians were struck while a car crashed into a bus shelter in Oshawa on Wednesday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police were called to the intersection of Bond Street and Stevenson Road just before noon for reports of a serious collision.

According to investigators, a woman and man were injured in the collision but the woman sustained more serious injuries.

As well, police mentioned that is appears as though there is a fuel spill at the scene.

No information on the driver of the vehicle has been reported yet.