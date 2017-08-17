Vehicle damaged by gunfire in Woburn: police
Police are investigating after shots were fired in Woburn late Wednesday night. (Chris Bracken/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, August 17, 2017 5:47AM EDT
A vehicle was damaged after police say shots were fired in Woburn late Wednesday night.
Shots were fired in the area of Ellesmere and Bellamy roads at around 11:30 a.m.
Police say no injuries were reported but a vehicle was damaged by the gunfire.
Shell casings were located at the scene.
Suspects have not yet been apprehended in the case and no suspect descriptions have been released.