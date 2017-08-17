

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A vehicle was damaged after police say shots were fired in Woburn late Wednesday night.

Shots were fired in the area of Ellesmere and Bellamy roads at around 11:30 a.m.

Police say no injuries were reported but a vehicle was damaged by the gunfire.

Shell casings were located at the scene.

Suspects have not yet been apprehended in the case and no suspect descriptions have been released.