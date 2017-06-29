Woman injured after being slashed multiple times by a machete in Scarborough
Toronto police are on scene after a woman was slashed by a machete.
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 5:45PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 29, 2017 6:11PM EDT
A woman is seriously injured after being slashed multiple times in the face by a man wielding a machete in Scarborough on Thursday evening.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. in the area of Ellesmere and Markham roads.
The victim, believed to be in her late-40s, was rushed to hospital in non-life-threatening condition, paramedics told CP24.
The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a van, Toronto Police Const. Craig Brister said.
He has since been arrested, Brister added. Investigators say there is no immediate threat to the public.
The investigation is ongoing.