

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A woman is seriously injured after being slashed multiple times in the face by a man wielding a machete in Scarborough on Thursday evening.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. in the area of Ellesmere and Markham roads.

The victim, believed to be in her late-40s, was rushed to hospital in non-life-threatening condition, paramedics told CP24.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a van, Toronto Police Const. Craig Brister said.

He has since been arrested, Brister added. Investigators say there is no immediate threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.