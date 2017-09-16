

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say a woman has been struck was trapped underneath a streetcar in the Deer Park area.

Emergency crews were called to St. Clair Avenue just east of Yonge Street before 5:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a pedestrian struck by a streetcar.

Police said they arrived at the scene to find the pedestrian pinned by the streetcar. She was removed successfully and rushed to a hospital trauma centre. Police said she is in serious condition.

The entire intersection of Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue was closed to allow for a rescue effort.

Eastbound streetcars are turning back at St. Clair West Station, the TTC says.