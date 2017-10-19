

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Kathleen Wynne is laying out Ontario’s case to host Amazon’s second headquarters, arguing that “something special is taking place” in the province that the Seattle-based technology company ought to “take notice” of.

Wynne released a statement on Thursday morning backing bids by Ontario cities to host what Amazon has dubbed “HG2.”

The release of the statement comes on the final day for interested parties to submit their proposals to Amazon.

“Some have asked whether Amazon can afford to operate in Ontario. I think time will prove that the more relevant question is whether Amazon can afford not to be here,” Wynne writes. “For two straight years, Ontario has won Site Selection Magazine’s Canadian Competitiveness Award for being the best place in Canada to make a new business investment. We continue to attract more foreign direct investment than any other Canadian province. Businesses here pay lower corporate taxes than in U.S. states, and the percentage of adults with a postsecondary education exceeds that of any OECD nation.”

Amazon has said that its second headquarters will create “50,000 high-paying jobs” and pump “tens of billions of dollars” into the local economy of wherever it happens to be located.

Those sort of numbers have prompted countless municipalities to openly campaign for the right to host Amazon’s “HQ2,” including the Toronto region, Ottawa/Gatineau and even Sault St. Marie.

In her statement, Wynne said that she has personally written to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to tout the benefits of locating his company’s second headquarters in Ontario and firmly believes that the province offers “exactly the kind of foundation a company like Amazon needs to reach new heights.”

“Jeff Bezos is no stranger to the seismic shifts taking place in our economy. He’s one of the people causing those shifts. In Ontario, we understand the opportunity side of today’s changing economy. We’ve gone after it full speed,” she writes.

The City of Toronto is submitting a joint bid to Amazon that was prepared in partnership with other Greater Toronto Area municipalities. The bid will be formally submitted by Toronto Global, which is a government-funded agency tasked with attracting global investment to Toronto and the GTA.