

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Former baseball player and Sportsnet Blue Jays analyst Gregg Zaun’s contract has been terminated by Rogers over "inappropriate behaviour."

The communications company said Zaun’s termination was effective immediately in a statement released on Thursday.

“This week we received complaints from multiple female employees at Sportsnet regarding inappropriate behaviour and comments by Gregg Zaun in the workplace,” President of Rogers Media Rick Brace said in the statement. “After investigating the matter, we decided to terminate his contract, effective immediately.”

“This type of behaviour completely contradicts our standards and our core values. We must all be held to the same standard – regardless of our position, our contributions or our status.”

The statement added that the company was “grateful” their employees spoke up about these allegations.

“We will take every measure to protect their privacy,” Brace said.

On Sportsnet's website it said there were no allegations of physical or sexual harassment towards Zaun.

Zaun, 46, played for the Toronto Blue Jays as a catcher between 2004 and 2008. He captured a World Series win while playing for the Florida Marlins in 1997.

Zaun began working with Sportsnet after retiring from his career as a baseball player in 2011.