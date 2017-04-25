

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A family farm in Markham that has opened its grounds to the public for more than 60 years will close its gates come November.

Whittamore’s Farm, which is located near Steeles Avenue and the Scarborough Pickering Townline, announced the coming end of all of its public activities and programs in a news release issued on Tuesday.

The farm says that as of November it will stop offering its popular pick-your-own fruits and vegetables program and close its farm shop, which features freshly picked produce.

The fun farm yard program, which features rides and other games for children, will also close for good after its season comes to an end in September.

“We have been offering this experience to families in Markham and across the GTA for over 60 years,” Mike Whittamore, one of the owner/operators of the farm, said in a press release. “We are making the change to rebalance our lives and pursue other interests and opportunities.”

The Whittamore family plans to continue to own and farm the land; however November will mark the end of the farm being open to the public.

In the press release, the Whittamore family urged residents to visit the farm one last time when its season opens up on May 3.

Owner/operator Frank Whiitamore also thanked the farm’s “loyal customers” and “amazing employees.”

“It has been a privilege to operate this business,” he said.