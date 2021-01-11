'Finally got COVID': Vancouver-born musician Grimes says she is recovering from virus
Grimes celebrates her juno for video of the year at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Sunday, March, 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 11, 2021 3:31PM EST
TORONTO - Canadian electronic-pop musician Grimes says she has COVID-19.
The Vancouver-born singer took to her Instagram account over the weekend to post an update saying she “finally got COVID” and has been “weirdly enjoying” the experience.
Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, lives in Los Angeles where COVID-19 cases have surged in recent weeks.
The 32-year-old shared the details over Instagram alongside a screenshot of SZA's song “Good Days,” noting that she's in a “DayQuil fever dream.”
Her partner Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, contracted the virus last year after months of sewing doubt about the dangers of its spread.
Musk has called panic around the virus “dumb” on Twitter and lockdown orders “fascist” on a Tesla quarterly financial results conference call.
Grimes, who became a new mother last May, largely stayed silent about the virus until her post on Saturday.
She did not share any details about her symptoms.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2021.
