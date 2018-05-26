

The Canadian Press





Did you hear about the big wedding earlier this month?

No, not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle -- Drew Scott and Linda Phan.

Drew, along with twin brother Jonathan, is one of the Scotts from the "Property Brothers." He and his bride tied the knot May 12 in a castle in Italy.

Drew, Jonathan and their older brother JD wore kilts to the wedding in a nod to their Scottish heritage. Fans can see for themselves when "Drew and Linda Say I Do," airs Saturday, June 2, on TLC.

Besides the TV special, the wedding also made the cover of People magazine.

"It was crazy," says Drew, who joked that he tried to share the publicity with Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, who wed May 19 at Windsor Castle. "'You guys want this cover, I'll take that cover? Do you want to do a dual wedding, like a double-date wedding? We'll partner up and split the cost."'

The Scott brothers do not need Her Majesty's help to cover their wedding costs. Here in the colonies, they're the princes of TV's booming home renovation business.

The 40-year-old twins are so busy buying, renovating and selling houses all across the United States and Canada, they rarely have time to visit their own homes. Viewers can watch them work their makeover magic beginning Monday when "Brother vs. Brother" returns for a sixth season on HGTV Canada.

On June 3, they guest star on another series, "Home to Win." There, they'll assist HGTV stars Sarah Keenleyside, Brian McCourt and others turn home renovations projects into reality.

"It's always fun, it's like a family reunion," says Drew, of being guests on the series.

The new episodes of "Brother vs. Brother" challenge the siblings to buy, renovate and flip homes in one of the most expensive housing markets in North America -- San Francisco. The idea is to see who can gain the highest increase on both price and value, with money being raised for charity.

Unlike earlier seasons, these houses were purchased sight unseen. "We only went off what we saw online," says Drew. "When we first walked through them, all these unexpected problems make for good TV but difficult construction."

Jonathan's house turned out to be "an inspector's nightmare," says Drew.

"Nothing was to code, everything was illegally done. The entire house was falling apart."

Jonathan knew the house had been abandoned for 10 years but couldn't resist the hillside view and the more than 2,000-square-metre lot. "I ended up having to re-frame 80 per cent of the house," he says.

The brothers were interviewed on the phone from their next renovation zone: Nashville, Tenn., where they got to indulge their love of music as well as design. After that, they fly to Calgary, where the Scotts feel right at home.

"Calgary is where we started our whole business," says Jonathan. "We got into our first property right out of high school."

Both brothers attended the University of Calgary. "It's kind of nice to go full circle and actually film 'Property Brothers' there," says Drew.

The duo admits the business of flipping homes is getting trickier, especially in Toronto and Vancouver where new taxes and other measures have been implemented to cool red-hot markets.

"In Toronto, it's nuts," says Jonathan. "We're hearing from newlywed couples in their 20s with a budget of $2 million for a fixer upper. You wouldn't see that in most other cities."

The brothers have homes in the United States, with Jonathan in Las Vegas and Drew and his new bride in Los Angeles.

"Vegas is still a city where you can stretch your dollar a lot further," says Jonathan, who notes that the roaring success of the Golden Knights -- Stanley Cup contenders in their first season -- has energized the city.

Nevertheless, the brothers say they still have an allegiance to Vancouver's hockey team. "We were Canucks fans growing up," says Drew.